Police find assault rifle, handgun cases at Yerevan shooting scene

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. An assault rifle and a handgun were used in the gunfire which occurred earlier today in central Yerevan.

The investigative committee confirmed to ARMENPRESS that one person has been killed in the shooting.

“An AK-74 assault rifle, as well as assault rifle cases and handgun cases have been discovered at the scene. Preliminary information suggests two types of weapons were used in the shooting”, the investigative committee said.

Heavy police presence can be seen at the scene.