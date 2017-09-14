Armenian PM holds phone talk with Russian counterpart

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan on September 14 held a phone conversation with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, press service of the government told Armenpress.

The Armenian PM congratulated his Russian counterpart on birthday, wishing him good health, welfare and new achievements in his career.

PM Karapetyan highly appreciated Dmitry Medvedev’s personal contribution to the development of allied relations between Armenia and Russia.

The officials also discussed issues relating to bilateral and multilateral mutual partnership. They agreed to make the maximum efforts to further deepen the relations and highlighted with satisfaction that there are positive trends in terms of increase of trade turnover volumes at various directions. The conversation also touched upon the Russian PM’s upcoming visit to Armenia and issues related to the Intergovernmental session of the Eurasian Economic Union.