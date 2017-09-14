New building of Eurnekian Secondary School inaugurated

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Catholicos of All Armenians His Holiness Garegin II and President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan attended the inauguration of the new building of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiatsin’s “Eurnekian Secondary School” on September 14.

Susanna Vardanyan, the principal of the school said the school is unique in terms of education quality.

“We cooperate with the ministry of education and science, we take the programs mainly from the ministry, however teachers also introduce their innovations”, she said.

Children from not only Vagharshapat (aka Etchmiatsin) and nearby villages attend the school, but also from Yerevan.

Every child of the school has an individual account, and every year 100 USD is transferred to it. After graduating the school, the children can use the accumulated 1200 USD for their further education expenses.

The Eurnekian Secondary School was established in 2009 by the Catholicos and sponsored by Eduardo Eurnekian.