Goris mayoral election set for November 5

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Extraordinary election of Goris town's mayor, Syunik province will be held on November 5 according to the government’s decision.

The government will allocated more than 20 million drams to the central electoral committee, and 2,2 million drams to the local police to organize the election.

Earlier on September 8 Goris Mayor Vachagan Adunts resigned.