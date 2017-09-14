Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 September

Turkey arrests another HDP lawmaker


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Sibel Yigitalp, a Turkish lawmaker from the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party has been arrested outside her home in Diyarbakir, Turkish media reported.

Diyarbakir authorities have charged the MP with “propaganda for terrorist group” and “publicly mocking the government, military and security agencies of the Turkish Republic”.

8 lawmakers of the pro-Kurdish party are currently imprisoned.

 



