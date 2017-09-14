Government approves subsidizing program for agricultural loans

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. During today’s Cabinet meeting, the Armenian government approved the subsidizing program for interest rates of loans for the agricultural sector.

“The main purpose of the program is to increase the level of affordability of loans through partial subsidy of loans to farmers and improvement of conditions. As result, the capacities of businesses will be expanded and imports of modern technologies will be encouraged”, Armenian agriculture minister Ignati Arakelyan said.