Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 September

3.7 million homes, businesses out of power in Florida


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. More than 3,7 million homes and businesses throughout Florida, US don’t have access to power supply as result of the powerful Irma storm.

Power supply to three million consumers was restored on September 11, Florida authorities said.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration