LIVE: Parliament session kicks off, lawmakers to vote

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The session of the autumn sitting of the 6th convocation Parliament has kicked off on September 14, reports Armenpress.

At the beginning of the session the bills discussed during the previous session will be put up to voting.

During the September 13 session the lawmakers completed discussing several bills which will be up to voting for adopting them at the first reading.

Thereafter, the MPs will continue debating the draft law on making changes and amendments in the law on TV and Radio.