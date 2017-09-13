Armenia’s exports and imports rise in first half of the year

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The exports and imports of Armenia have increased in the first half of against the same period of the previous year, ARMENPRESS reports citing the data published by the National Statistical Service of Armenia.

The exports in January-July of 2017 amounted to 1 billion 185 million and 110.8 thousand USD against the 947 million and 339 thousand USD of the same period of the previous year. Imports amounted to 2 billion 161 million and 663.9 million USD in the first half of 2017 against the 1 billion 682 million and 640.5 thousand USD of the same period of 2016.

Russia remains Armenia’s leading partner for both imports and exports. Armenia’s exports to Russia amounted to 260 million and 735 thousand USD, while imports from Russia amounted to 457 million and 339.7 thousand USD.