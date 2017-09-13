Tax and customs revenues increase in Armenia by 6.6% over past year

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The tax and customs revenues in Armenia from September 1, 2016 to August 31, 2017 (including the amount of VAT refund) comprised 1 trillion 139 billion 451.1 million AMD, which is an increase of 6.6% or 70 billion 867.1 million AMD compared to the same period of the previous year, according to the government’s brief report on results recorded in selected sectors during this period, reports Armenpress.

Tax and customs revenues without VAT refund comprised 1 trillion 82 billion 122.6 million AMD which increased the figure of the same period of the last year by 6.2% or 62 billion 947.0 million AMD. Overpayments decreased by 6.401.2 million AMD compared to the same period of the previous yea, comprising 265,484.7 million AMD as of September 1, 2017, but the non-fulfilled tax liabilities as of September 1, 2017 amounted to 122.750 million AMD decreasing by 7,459.1 million AMD compared to the same period of the previous year.

The minimum amount of purchases in tax and customs field decreased by 2 times – 50.000 AMD instead of 100.000 AMD. In the reporting period the number of inspections by the tax authority has been cut by 47.8%. The State Revenue Committee’s monitoring center was launched.

‘Law-abiding taxpayer’ status granting system has been introduced. Self-employed persons were exempted from paying taxes (1380 self-employed persons as of now).

The electronic customs value declaration system has been set up. 20 territorial tax inspections have been dissolved, 3 administrative units have been set up instead, the number of customs points has been decreased from 9 to 5.