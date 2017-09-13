Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 September

Majority of governmental decrees, bills are economy-related, yearly report says


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. In the period of September 15, 2016 to September 7, 2017, the Armenian Government approved and subsequently submitted to the Parliament 160 bills.

According to the Government’s yearly report, 39% of the bills are economy-related, 10% are social-related, 41% state-legal, 10% territorial, nature preservation, urban development and energy.

In the same period, the Government passed 1351 governmental decrees. 58% of the decrees were economy and finance-related.

 



