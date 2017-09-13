“Signing of Armenia-EU agreement is highly probable”- political analyst

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. No obstacles exist in signing the Armenia-EU cooperation agreement, according to political analyst Alexander Iskandaryan.

Iskandaryan added that the signing is highly probable.

“As of this moment, I don’t see any serious obstacles in the signing of the Armenia-EU cooperation agreement. There is an agreement with the EU, from the Armenian side too, it seems everything is normal. Two months are left for November, but no political obstacles exist, and I think the possibility of signing it is very high”, he said.

According to him, the domestic significance for signing the agreement is very important, and it is accepted as an extremely important sign.