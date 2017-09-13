IMF briefed on tax revenue improvement factors

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Vardan Harutyunyan, chairman of the state revenue committee of Armenia, held a meeting on September 13 with Hossein Samiei, head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission in Armenia.

The state revenue service told ARMENPRESS the sides discussed the results of the tax-budgetary performance. Harutyunyan reassured that the committee will ensure the 1 trillion 135 billion drams in tax revenues approved in the budget, and stressed the impact of the committee’s work on the GDP growth, namely the results of the anti-shadow (black market) activities.

Harutyunyan mentiond that increase in tax revenues happened in conditions of reduced inspections, nearly 48%, and repayment of 22 billion drams in overpayments in the first semester.

Speaking about factors which contributed to the increase in tax revenues, Vardan Harutyunyan mentioned structural changes within the system and the implementation of the monitoring center.

The IMF Armenia representative congratulated Vardan Harutyunyan for the achievements and wished successes in future programs, and expressed willingness to continue cooperation.