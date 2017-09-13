Armenian healthcare ministry to cooperate with safety officials of 15 European pharmaceutical companies

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian healthcare ministry signed a memorandum of cooperation with regional safety officials of 15 European pharmaceutical companies.

The purpose of the cooperation is the discovery of counterfeit medication in the region and implementation of preventive actions.

The healthcare ministry said a conference entitled “Medicine and safety of consumers” was held on the sidelines of the cooperation.

Representatives from Sanofi and Pfeizer delivered speeches during the event.