Apple suffers embarrassing fail at iPhone X launch

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. During Apple's demo on stage of the iPhone X's Face ID, which is supposed to let a user unlock the phone by looking at it, the feature failed, CNBC reports.

The new Face ID feature is supposed to be more accurate and secure than Touch ID, which currently lets iPhone users unlock their devices with a fingerprint.

“Face ID is the future of how we unlock iPhones and protect sensitive information,” say Apple.