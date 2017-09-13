Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 September

H.E. Estera Mkrtumyan appointed Armenian Ambassador to Uruguay, Chile and Peru


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. President Serzh Sargsyan appointed H.E. Estera Mkrtumyan, the Armenian Ambassador to Argentina, to concurrently serve as Ambassador to Uruguay, Chile and Peru (stationed in Buenos Aires), the President’s Office said.



