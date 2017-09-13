Tbilisi bank robber commits suicide as cops order to surrender

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. An unknown man has attacked the Bank of Georgia branch on Tsereteli Avenue in Tbilisi. The assailant committed suicide as the robbery failed, local media said citing authorities.

“Police arrived at the scene within 1 and a half minute after the alarm was signaled. When the assailant was ordered to surrender, he killed himself”, police said.

Only a few hours earlier, another bank robbery happened on the very same street. The bank robber was able to flee the scene. It is unknown if the two incidents are related.