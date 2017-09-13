Irma leaves millions without power supply in southern US
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Irma storm has left millions of Americans without power supply in southern US.
The US Homeland Security said 15 million people are out of power supply in Florida alone, CNN reports.
1,3 million people don’t have access to power in Georgia as the storm damages power lines, according to Georgia Power and Georgia EMC energy companies.
According to CNN, power supply won’t be restored until September 22.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
- 10:16 Irma leaves millions without power supply in southern US
- 10:13 Russia-Turkey S-400 supply deal worth more than 2 billion USD
- 10:10 72nd UN General Assembly begins in New York
- 10:00 LIVE: Parliament session, lawmakers to Q&A with Cabinet members
- 09:55 MP Torosyan says new development dynamics is expected in Armenian-Georgian ties
- 09:42 No endangered flora & fauna species affected in Khosrov reserve wildfire
- 09:39 Tax & customs revenues increase as inspections drop
- 08:53 European Stocks - 12-09-17
- 08:51 US stocks up - 12-09-17
- 08:50 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-09-17
- 08:48 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 12-09-17
- 08:47 Oil Prices Up - 12-09-17
- 09.12-21:28 Russian Defense Minister meets with Syria’s Assad
- 09.12-20:49 Armenian Defense Ministry delegation participates in high level NATO conference
- 09.12-20:01 Lavrov, Tillerson to meet during UN General Assembly session
- 09.12-19:27 Loans at 3-5% interest rate to be provided to farmers by Government’s subsidy
- 09.12-18:22 It’s impossible to set free terrorists – Artsakh President’s spokesperson
- 09.12-17:59 Israeli parliamentary delegation visits Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex
- 09.12-17:52 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 12-09-17
- 09.12-17:50 Asian Stocks up - 12-09-17
- 09.12-17:30 President of Artsakh holds consultation with parliamentary factions
- 09.12-17:03 Armenian foreign minister holds meeting with high-ranking US trade delegation
- 09.12-16:59 Armenia’s demographic situation improvement draft program submitted to government
- 09.12-16:51 Armenia’s membership to CSTO and EAEU doesn’t need to be revised, says Vice Speaker Sharmazanov
- 09.12-16:07 Power to grant asylum to be transferred from president to authorized body
- 09.12-15:52 Tsarukyan bloc ready to debate Yelk’s bill on EEU withdrawal
- 09.12-15:50 Justice minister briefs President Sargsyan on ongoing reforms in the field
- 09.12-15:46 Armenia’s Ombudsman holds meeting with EU Delegation chief
- 09.12-15:46 Centre for Strategic Initiatives holds workshop on Armenia’s Digital Transformation Agenda
- 09.12-15:30 Tsarukyan bloc doesn’t consider coalition with ruling party, says lawmaker
- 09.12-15:09 Any kind of dialogue over Artsakh issue is acceptable, says French Ambassador to Armenia
- 09.12-15:07 Armenian minister, World Bank official discuss ICT & transportation partnership
- 09.12-14:26 Iranian FM to visit Russia
- 09.12-14:20 Airlines consider re-launch of Yerevan-Prague direct flight by 2018
- 09.12-14:11 Aivazovsky’s Chaos to be displayed at 200th anniversary exhibition in Yerevan
11:41, 09.11.2017
Viewed 3849 times “Manchester United is older than Azerbaijan”, Vice Speaker Sharmazanov responds to Aliyev’s “historic territory” statement
10:59, 09.06.2017
Viewed 1882 times Culture ministry seeks return of ancient Armenian Church bell from Iran
15:11, 09.06.2017
Viewed 1742 times Azerbaijan is gradually cut off from int’l rules of gameplay in all fields – deputy FM
12:30, 09.06.2017
Viewed 1677 times Artsakh’s president attends kindergarten inauguration in Stepanakert
12:48, 09.11.2017
Viewed 1656 times Manchester United boss Mourinho explains why signing Mkhitaryan was essential