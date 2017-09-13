Irma leaves millions without power supply in southern US

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Irma storm has left millions of Americans without power supply in southern US.

The US Homeland Security said 15 million people are out of power supply in Florida alone, CNN reports.

1,3 million people don’t have access to power in Georgia as the storm damages power lines, according to Georgia Power and Georgia EMC energy companies.

According to CNN, power supply won’t be restored until September 22.