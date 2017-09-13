72nd UN General Assembly begins in New York

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. The 72nd UN General Assembly kicked off in New York city, USA.

President of the 72nd General Assembly Miroslav Lajcak declared the sitting open. Afterwards he suggested the delegations of 193 countries to hold a Minute of Silent Prayer or Meditation.

In his opening remarks, Miroslav Lajcak mentioned that a big work is expected during the year, including the development of the first intergovernmental agreement on migration issues. He reminded that on September 20 the treaty on nuclear weapon ban will be opened for signing.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said he expects joint work around all issues of the agenda.