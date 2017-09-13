LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-09-17

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 12 September:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.54% to $2117.50, copper price down by 1.70% to $6644.00, lead price down by 1.29% to $2260.50, nickel price up by 0.52% to $11650.00, tin price down by 0.10% to $20680.00, zinc price down by 1.30% to $3063.50, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price down by 0.33% to $60800.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.