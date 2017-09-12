It’s impossible to set free terrorists – Artsakh President’s spokesperson  

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS/ARTSAKHPRESS. The Azerbaijani demands put forward in Warsaw in the sidelines of the OSCE conference about the release of the Azerbaijani diversionists Dilham Askerov and Shahbaz Guliyev jailed in Artsakh are another provocation and informational terrorism conducted by Azerbaijan, Artsakh President’s spokesperson David Babayan said.

“It’s impossible to set free convicts who have killed people, illegally crossed the border and conducted acts of terrorism. How can one even speak about this? It’s tantamount to raising an issue of setting free the leaders of the Islamic militants. And it’s a pity that it’s not banned to discuss similar issues in reputable institutions, since they first of all negatively impact on the reputation of those same institutions”, Babayan said, adding that the issue of the Azerbaijani terrorists has been closed long ago for Artsakh.

Artsakh President’s spokesperson added that the trial of the two Azerbaijani terrorists took place in Artsakh in an open and transparent atmosphere with the participation of international observers, mass media and lawyers and their guilt has been proved.

“It’s not ruled out that Azerbaijan can initiate other measures to acquit them. This is a way by the Aliyev regime to distract the attention of their own people from the real problems. We are ready to take counter-steps against such provocations. While the European institutions should take such issues extremely serious”, David Babayan said.