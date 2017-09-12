Israeli parliamentary delegation visits Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by the Head of Israel-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group Tali Ploskov accompanied by the Head of the Armenian parliament’s Armenia-Israel Friendship Group Gagik Minasyan, members of the Group Mikayel Melkumyan, Gagik Melikyan, Gevorg Gorgisyan and Suren Manukyan visited Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex on September 12.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia, the members of the delegation laid a wreath at the monument eternalizing the memory of 1915 Armenian Genocide victims and in silence bowing honoured the memory of one and a half million innocent victims. The guests had also been in the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute and left a note in the Commemoration Book.