Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 12-09-17

YEREVAN, 12 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 12 September, USD exchange rate is up by 0.13 drams to 478.35 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 2.43 drams to 572.06 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.05 drams to 8.32 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 3.14 drams to 634.20 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 179.70 drams to 20519.07 drams. Silver price is down by 5.46 drams to 274.52 drams. Platinum price is down by 303.35 drams to 15287.03 drams.