Asian Stocks up - 12-09-17

TOKYO, 12 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 12 September:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 1.18% to 19776.62 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.94% to 1627.45 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.09% to 3379.49 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.06% to 27972.24 points.