No endangered flora & fauna species affected in Khosrov reserve wildfire

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 13, ARMENPRESS. One month after the wildfire of Khosrov state forest reserve, American specialists began studies in the territory to determine the situation of the forest after the fire.

Armen Vardanyan, director of the information and PR department of the ministry of nature protection told ARMENPRESS that no endangered species or plants of the Red Book (Book of endangered species) have been affected in the wildfire.

“The juniper tree was mostly affected from the fauna, while no damages occurred among mammals in the fauna. Reptiles and insects were mostly affected”, he said.

In terms of restoring the forest, the nature protection official ruled out any human influence. “The forest should get restored in its own natural process. It will be possible to give a final assessment regarding the restoration periods and volumes after one year, in spring. There are currently trees which were affected, but their vitality can only be determined after blossoming”, he said.

Artsvik Minasyan, the minister of nature protection, ordered a ban on hunting in the high altitude terrains nearby.