Armenian foreign minister holds meeting with high-ranking US trade delegation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s foreign minister Edward Nalbandian held a meeting on September 11 with the US foreign trade high-level delegation led by Ed Gresser, Assistant United States Trade Representative for Trade Policy and Economics, the ministry told ARMENPRESS.

During the meeting the Armenian FM was pleased to note that this is the 2nd visit of the US delegation to Armenia during the past two months, and expressed confidence that similar visits will contribute to the enhancement of the Armenian-American commercial ties.

The sides exchanged ideas over bilateral trade issues, Armenia’s opportunities under the GSP privileged trade regime and conditions of using them.

Issues related to the preparations for the 2nd session of the Armenian-American Council of Trade and Investments were also discussed, as well as the possible directions for expanding bilateral trade volumes. In this context, the foreign minister was pleased to note the successful Armenian-American cooperation in the IT sector, stressing that it has a significant share in bilateral trade turnover.

The sides also discussed partnership in the infrastructure and energy sectors, stressing the significance of expanding the legal-contractual platform.