Armenia’s demographic situation improvement draft program submitted to government

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. During a consultation in the government led by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on September 12 the draft of Armenia’s demographic situation improvement program and the targeted actions have been presented, press service of the government told Armenpress.

The document has been developed by the ministry of labor and social affairs and derives from the government’s program.

The rapporteurs presented the actions and tools the use of which will contribute to ensuring sustainable demographic development.

As a result of discussions the PM considered it necessary to discuss what action in particular can affect the general demographic picture. He also attached importance to the study of international experience and tasked to amend the draft considering the voiced concerns.