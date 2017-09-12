Justice minister briefs President Sargsyan on ongoing reforms in the field

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. During a working consultation with President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on September 12, justice minister Davit Harutyunyan reported on the process of works aimed at developing legal acts deriving from constitutional reforms, including, the constitutional draft laws, as well as the timetables for submitting them to the Parliament, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

In the development process of legal acts deriving from constitutional reforms, the President, in particular, attached importance to ensuring their quality, adding that the respective drafts must be submitted to the government or the Parliament before the set deadlines so that it would be possible to properly organize their final adoption.

Minister Harutyunyan reported to the President also on the main works carried out in anti-corruption and public administration system reforms field. At this stage President Sargsyan said it is necessary to specifically focus on installing the mechanisms ensuring the use of already adopted laws.

The justice minister also presented the e-governance systems in electronic justice field and the ongoing works aimed at updating them. In terms of transparency of the activity of public officials, administration facilitation, the President highlighted the importance of installing e-governance systems and tasked to intensify the works on this path.

Davit Harutyunyan’s report included also the issues of penitentiary, probation and other fields that are under the coordination of the ministry, as well as issues aimed at increasing the effectiveness in these fields through solving the problems.

The President also tasked the minister to analyze the recommendations made in the OSCE/ ODIHR observer mission’s final report and develop respective legislative package for further improving the electoral legislation by specifically focusing on installing effective legal mechanisms against the abuse of administrative resource.





