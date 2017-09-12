Armenia’s Ombudsman holds meeting with EU Delegation chief

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan on September 12 held a meeting with Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, the Ombudsman’s Office told Armenpress.

The sides discussed the recent developments concerning human rights in Armenia, including, the Ombudsman’s legal stance and proposals over the guarantees of the advocates’ activity.

The Ambassador reaffirmed the EU’s significant assistance for protection of human rights in Armenia. Piotr Świtalski highlighted the Ombudsman’s activity in solving systematic issues in connection with ensuring independence of judiciary, preventing ill treatment, protecting freedom of assembly and rights of vulnerable groups.

The Human Rights Defender also highlighted the importance of protection of businessmen’s interests.