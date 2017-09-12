Centre for Strategic Initiatives holds workshop on Armenia’s Digital Transformation Agenda

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The Centre for Strategic Initiatives (CSI), with the support of the EU funded project on Development and Strategic Studies, had organized a two-day workshop on Armenia’s Digital Transformation Agenda, which took place 9-10 September, the CSI told Armenpress.

The objective of the workshop was to kick start the project on the Development of Armenia’s Digital Transformation Strategy. The key focus of the workshop was to prepare an outline of the strategy document based on the situation in Armenia, country’s needs and following international trends in digital transformation.

Representatives of Armenian Government dealing with e-governance and e-transformation issues, representatives of selected private sector organizations, EU Delegation to Armenia and other Development Partners took part in the discussions facilitated by external experts. During the moderated discussions both senior state officials and private sector representatives voiced their concerns and shared their “dreams” on how they see Digital Armenia. The most discussed topics were the interoperability issues both within the government, as well as in G2B and G2G domains, and the difficulties and peculiarities in the digitization of the private sector.

The workshop participants drafted the outline of the Digital Transformation Strategy document during moderated prototyping sessions, in the result of which the key domains, that should become the cornerstones of Armenia’s Digital Strategy, were identified and formulated. These are the infrastructure; digital skills; e-government; private sector digitization; institutional framework and cyber security. The key strategic assets Armenia has in each of these domains and the key bottlenecks hindering the development were outlined and will be further elaborated in the strategy.

The Digital Transformation Strategy of Armenia is aimed to be finalized by December 2017.