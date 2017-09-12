Any kind of dialogue over Artsakh issue is acceptable, says French Ambassador to Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of France to Armenia H.E. Jean-Francois Charpentier says any kind of dialogue is acceptable which is directed towards favorable solution of the discussed issue, reports Armenpress.

“The more the dialogues are, the more useful they will be for the settlement of the issue. The initiative of Patriarch of All Russia was a perfect idea since what leads to the right path can contribute to settling the problem”, the Ambassador told reporters commenting on the recent meeting of spiritual leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan in Moscow.

Asked whether this meeting means that Moscow takes this initiative on its hand, the Ambassador said: “The work of the OSCE Minsk Group is free from other disagreements that the co-chair countries – France, US and Russia, may have. It doesn’t matter which side initiates the meeting, the important thing is to have a dialogue”