Armenian minister, World Bank official discuss ICT & transportation partnership

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of transportation, communication and information technologies Vahan Martirosyan held a meeting on September 12 with Jane Treadwell, director for transportation and ICT of the World Bank.

During the meeting the Armenian minister mentioned that cooperation with the World Bank is extremely effective and has a long history. He expressed hope that the cooperation will be continuous.

The sides noted that ICT and the high-tech sector is one of the rapidly developing branches of the Armenian economy. The minister also appreciated the World Bank’s programs which boosted the growth during recent years.

Minister Vahan Martirosyan presented the vision for modernizing Armenia’s transportation system, which implies the application of certain IT solutions.

The minister expressed hope that the Armenian government and the World Bank will cooperate over this issue.

The sides also discussed prospects of partnership and new programs of the World Bank.