Airlines consider re-launch of Yerevan-Prague direct flight by 2018

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan-Prague direct flights might be re-launched this year, Garegin Melkonyan – the first deputy minister of economic development and investments told a press conference.

“The decision on restoring the Yerevan-Prague direct flight was made by private companies. The companies from both sides are private, and the decision is based on their business calculations. We, overall, took into consideration the information that a preliminary interest exists for re-launching the flight during this year”, Melkonyan said.

He said he is hopeful that the flight will be operated during this year.