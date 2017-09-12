RPA to nominate its candidate for PM when President’s powers are completed - MP

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. RPA faction MP Hakob Hakobyan doesn’t hurry to assess the work of Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, reports Armenpress.

He told reporters that at the moment the presented economic figures are preliminary, and in order to assess the PM’s work it’s necessary to have a complete picture. “If the budget performance figures are good, it means the PM has worked well. The final results are very simple: you compare the obligations in the state budget programs and the factual performance figures of the budget. You compare this and the assessment of the PM’s work becomes clear”, the MP said.

Asked about the change of the current Prime Minister, the lawmaker mentioned the new Constitution according to which the PM will have new powers. “From 2018 the Parliament will be the number one state body, and the RPA, as a first political force in the Parliament, will make its decision only when the powers of the President of the Republic come to an end”, he said.