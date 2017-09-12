All essentials exist for signing EU-Armenia deal, says French Ambassador

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The new Armenia-European Union agreement is a promising document providing wide horizons of activities for Armenia and opening prospects for dialogue, Ambassador of France to Armenia H.E. Jean Francois Charpentier told a press briefing.

“The day the agreement will be signed, and I believe all pre-requisites exist and are ready for it to be signed, Armenia will be the only country to be a EEU member and simultaneously have an agreement with the EU”, he said.

The new agreement between Armenia and the EU is expected to be signed during the Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels in November.