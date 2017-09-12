Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 September

At least 11 dead in Iran bus crash


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. At least 11 people died when a passenger bus overturned in the city of Abali in Iran’s Tehran province.

IRNA reported that the accident happened in the morning of September 12 when the passenger bus operating the Kerej-Sari route crashed.

According to local police, the bus was not speeding. The cause is being clarified.

 



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration