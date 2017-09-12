At least 11 dead in Iran bus crash
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. At least 11 people died when a passenger bus overturned in the city of Abali in Iran’s Tehran province.
IRNA reported that the accident happened in the morning of September 12 when the passenger bus operating the Kerej-Sari route crashed.
According to local police, the bus was not speeding. The cause is being clarified.
