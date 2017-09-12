German Ambassador sees no obstacle for signing Armenia-EU agreement

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. At the moment there is no obstacle for signing the agreement between Armenia and the European Union, German Ambassador to Armenia Matthias Kiesler told reporters, reports Armenpress.

“I can only reaffirm and repeat the words of Ambassador Piotr Świtalski that EU is ready to sign the partnership agreement in November. I consider the new agreement a great success, and I think that if it is signed, it will provide a great chance to deepen the cooperation between Armenia and the EU”, the German Ambassador said.

The Armenia-EU new agreement is expected to be signed during the Eastern Partnership’s Brussels summit in November.