OSCE Mission conducts monitoring in direction of Hadrut region

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. On September 12, in accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh, the OSCE Mission conducted a planned monitoring of the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, in the eastern direction of the Hadrut region, the Artsakh foreign ministry told Armenpress.

From the positions of the Defense Army of the Republic of Artsakh, the monitoring was conducted by Field Assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO) Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Mihail Olaru (Moldova), as well as staff member of the Office of the CiO Personal Representative Martin Schuster (Germany).

From the opposite side of the Line of Contact, the monitoring was conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, his Field Assistant Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Personal Assistant Simon Tiller (Great Britain).

The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.

From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the ministry of foreign affairs and ministry of defense.