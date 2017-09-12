French President Emmanuel Macron names new Ambassador to Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. French President Emmanuel Macron appointed H.E. Jonathan Lacote as the new Ambassador to Armenia, the French Presidential Office said.

H.E. Lacote will replace H.E. Jean Francois Charpentier.

Lacote, 45, previously served as advisor to the French Ambassador in UK.

His career includes service in the French foreign ministry, the office of the state secretary for European affairs and diplomatic representations in Germany and Montenegro.

Lacote is fluent in English, German, Russian, Spanish, Estonian, Hungarian and Serbo-Croatian.