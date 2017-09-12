Armenian-Russian friendship must not be against anybody, says Ambassador Volynkin

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Russia and Armenia are friends, and this friendship must be whole-heartedly, rather than against anybody, Russia’s Ambassador to Armenia Ivan Volynkin said asked whether the Armenian-Chinese military-technical cooperation can affect the Armenian-Russian allied relations, Armenpress reports.

“Russia and Armenia are friends, and this friendship must be heartily, rather than against anybody. Friendship against anybody is not a friendship”, the Ambassador said, adding that the Armenian-Chinese military-technical partnership is Armenia’s decision: Armenia decides with whom to cooperate, and no one in Russia criticizes this.

Commenting on Armenia’s membership to the Eurasian Economic Union, the Ambassador said: “Armenia can freely withdraw from the Union, however, I think that majority of the country’s population will be against since they see the obvious advantages of being in that Union”.