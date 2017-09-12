Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 September

Israel issues Turkey travel warning


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The Israeli anti-terror agency issued a travel warning for its citizens to avoid visiting Turkey and Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, citing potential terror threats, CNN Turk reported.

The statement said Turkey and the Sinai Peninsula are targeted by jihadists.



