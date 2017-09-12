Alexander Lapshin released from jail in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The Russian-Israeli tourism blogger Alexander Lapshin has been released from jail in Azerbaijan after the country’s president pardoned him yesterday.

Lapshin’s attorney Eduard Chernin told RIA Novosti they have no news other than his client’s release.

“I doubt he’ll be extradited on Tuesday”, he said.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev pardoned Alexander Lapshin on September 11.

The executive order of pardoning the jailed blogger was effective immediately.

The tourism blogger was detained in Belarus in 2016 upon Azerbaijan’s request. Azerbaijan had blacklisted Lapshin for his visit to Artsakh.

On February 7, 2017, Alexander Lapshin was extradited to Azerbaijan where a Baku Court sentenced him to 3 years imprisonment.

Charges included “public calls against the state” and “illegal border crossing”.

The blogger was found guilty for illegal border crossing under Article 318 – the infamous and illicit “law” which defines criminal proceedings for foreigners who visit Nagorno Karabakh “without authorization of Azerbaijan”.

It is noteworthy that Azeri President Ilham Aliyev pardoned Lapshin on same day when his defense minister Zakir Hasanov departed for Israel on an official visit.

Prior to being pardoned, the blogger attempted to commit suicide in jail.