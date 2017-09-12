Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 September

French accordionist Richard Galliano to perform in Yerevan


YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. French accordionist Richard Galliano will perform in Yerevan on October 22 jointly with the State Chamber Orchestra of Armenia (conductor Vahan Martirosyan). The concert will be held in the Aram Khachaturyan Concert Hall.

The concert will feature works by Antonio Vivaldi and Astoria Piazzola and new pieces.

 



