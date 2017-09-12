New details emerge in Vagharshapat shooting, victims ID’d

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The local authorities of Armavir province launched criminal proceedings on the shooting of two people in Vagharshapat, (aka Etchmiatsin), the most populous town in Armavir province, 18km west of Yerevan.

Police were notified shortly after midnight September 12 that a bullet-riddled vehicle was discovered in the Andranik district of the town.

Detectives said preliminary information suggests that gunmen opened fire around 00:10 at a Toyota SUV, killing the driver and a passenger. The driver was identified as Levon Avetisyan, 36, and the passenger Karen Davtyan, 44.

Police found 7.62mm caliber cases nearby.

Upon searching the vehicle, detectives found a Saiga MK 7.67-39mm assault rifle.