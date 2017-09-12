Turkey pays deposit to Russia on purchase of S-400 missile systems

YEREVAN SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Turkey has already paid a deposit to Moscow to buy Russian S-400 missile systems, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after his visit to Kazakhstan, TASS reported citing Hurriyet.

"Our friends have already signed [a deal on] S-400s. A deposit has also been paid, as far as I know. The process will continue by the transfer of a credit from Russia to us. Both Mr. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and myself, we are determined on this issue," Erdogan told journalists.



Russian presidential aide for military-technical cooperation Vladimir Kozhin confirmed to TASS that Russia and Turkey had signed an agreement on supplying the S-400 missile systems.





