Two shot dead in Vagharshapat, Armenia
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Two people have been shot dead overnight in Vagharshatap (aka Etchmiatsin), the most populous town in Armavir province, 18km west of Yerevan.
Sona Truzyan, the spokeswoman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia told ARMENPRESS detectives at the scene revealed that the perpetrator or perpetrators opened gunfire at a vehicle. “The victims are the driver and the passenger of the car”, she said.
A criminal case was opened.
Police launched search operations to apprehend the shooter.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
- 13:18 OSCE and UN media freedom watchdogs call on Turkey to release jailed journalists
- 13:13 German Ambassador sees no obstacle for signing Armenia-EU agreement
- 12:51 750 nominations for 2018 Aurora Prize: Number of unique candidates increases by 100%
- 12:50 OSCE Mission conducts monitoring in direction of Hadrut region
- 12:32 French President Emmanuel Macron names new Ambassador to Armenia
- 12:28 Armenia ranked 2nd in list of countries preferred by Russian travelers
- 12:22 Georgian citizen Anna Safaryan stabbed to death in Turkey
- 12:18 Lapshin to be transported to Israel in 1-2 days, says attorney
- 11:56 Armenian-Russian friendship must not be against anybody, says Ambassador Volynkin
- 11:42 State budget tax revenues increase by 70.8 billion AMD
- 11:24 Israel issues Turkey travel warning
- 11:20 French accordionist Richard Galliano to perform in Yerevan
- 11:17 Alexander Lapshin released from jail in Azerbaijan
- 11:14 New details emerge in Vagharshapat shooting, victims ID’d
- 10:48 Turkey pays deposit to Russia on purchase of S-400 missile systems
- 10:34 Two shot dead in Vagharshapat, Armenia
- 10:29 Arrest warrants issued for dozens of national intelligence agents, Imams in Turkey
- 10:22 72nd UN General Assembly kicks off in New York
- 10:11 LIVE: Parliament session kicks off, MPs to vote
- 09:56 Two more German nationals detained in Turkey
- 09:51 UN approves new sanctions against North Korea
- 09:41 Steering committee for commemorative events of 100th anniversary of First Republic of Armenia established in Moscow
- 09:17 European Stocks up - 11-09-17
- 09:14 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-09-17
- 09:13 Oil Prices - 11-09-17
- 09:12 US stocks up - 11-09-17
- 09:10 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices down - 11-09-17
- 09.11-20:27 President Sargsyan sends condolence telegram to President of Mexico
- 09.11-20:05 ARMENPRESS and Greek national news agency deepen cooperation
- 09.11-19:55 President of Artsakh receives minister of territorial administration and development of Armenia
- 09.11-19:20 Son of Azerbaijani diversionist jailed in Artsakh spreads disinformation
- 09.11-18:44 To restore NK conflict settlement talks it’s necessary to first restore atmosphere for negotiations – senior lawmaker
- 09.11-17:33 President Sargsyan hosts Georgia’s Vice PM, Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze
- 09.11-16:55 Armenia’s Prosecutor General participates in 22nd annual IAP conference in Beijing, China
- 09.11-16:53 UK supports OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ efforts – Ambassador
11:41, 09.11.2017
Viewed 2512 times “Manchester United is older than Azerbaijan”, Vice Speaker Sharmazanov responds to Aliyev’s “historic territory” statement
10:59, 09.06.2017
Viewed 1733 times Culture ministry seeks return of ancient Armenian Church bell from Iran
15:11, 09.06.2017
Viewed 1670 times Azerbaijan is gradually cut off from int’l rules of gameplay in all fields – deputy FM
14:59, 09.05.2017
Viewed 1669 times Eastern European Adami media-award to hold conference in Yerevan
12:19, 09.05.2017
Viewed 1636 times Artsakh’s 26th anniversary of independence celebrated in St. Petersburg, Russia