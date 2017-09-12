Two shot dead in Vagharshapat, Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Two people have been shot dead overnight in Vagharshatap (aka Etchmiatsin), the most populous town in Armavir province, 18km west of Yerevan.

Sona Truzyan, the spokeswoman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia told ARMENPRESS detectives at the scene revealed that the perpetrator or perpetrators opened gunfire at a vehicle. “The victims are the driver and the passenger of the car”, she said.

A criminal case was opened.

Police launched search operations to apprehend the shooter.