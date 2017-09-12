72nd UN General Assembly kicks off in New York

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The 72nd sitting of the UN General Assembly kicks off in New York City on September 12. The first session will be held 15:00 New York time, where the President-elect of the 72nd General Assembly, Miroslav Lajcak will deliver opening remarks.

On September 11, the closing ceremony of the 71st General Assembly was held.

On September 18th, a one-day summit will be held in the UN at the initiative of the United States, dedicated to the reform of the organization. US President Donald Trump is expected to open the summit. This will be the first visit of Trump to the UN HQ after taking office.