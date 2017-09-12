LIVE: Parliament session kicks off, MPs to vote

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The session of the autumn sitting has kicked off in the Parliament, reports Armenpress.

At the beginning of the session the issues discussed during the previous session will be put up to voting.

During the September 11 session the Parliament discussed more than a dozen legislative initiatives which will be put up to voting during today’s session.

Thereafter, the lawmakers will continue debating the draft law on making changes and amendments in the law on ‘Architecture’ which proposes to establish a chamber of architects based on the Union of Architects of Armenia.