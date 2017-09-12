Two more German nationals detained in Turkey

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The German foreign ministry said two more German citizens have been arrested in Turkey, Deutsche Welle reports.

The ministry informed that the married couple has been arrested for political reasons.

One of the two apparently remains in custody while the second has been released, but barred from leaving Turkey.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Martin Schäfer once more warned German citizens travelling to Turkey. “This can happen to everyone who plans to visit Turkey. This is a painful reality”, the spokesperson said.

According to the German foreign ministry, 54 German nationals are arrested in Turkey. 11 of them are detained for political reasons.