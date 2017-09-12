UN approves new sanctions against North Korea

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The UN Security Council approved additional sanctions against North Korea after its 6th nuclear test, BBC reports. This is the 9th sanction against the country since 2006.

The measures restrict oil imports and ban textile exports - an attempt to starve the North of fuel and income for its weapons programs.

The US had originally proposed harsher sanctions including a total ban on oil imports.

The vote was only passed unanimously after Russia and China agreed to the reduced measures.

The sanctions, which were passed at a UN Security Council meeting on Monday, were met with anger by North Korea.

A statement on state news agency KNCA warned that if the US did eventually push through harsher sanctions, North Korea would "absolutely make sure that the US pays due price".